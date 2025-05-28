Josh Hader News: Locks down 14th save

Hader earned the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the A's, working around a walk while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hader is now a perfect 14-for-14 in save chances this season. He's been nearly untouchable of late, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out 15 in his last nine innings. Hader's ERA is down to 1.50 through 24 innings this year with a stellar 0.79 WHIP and 35:6 K:BB.