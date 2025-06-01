Josh Hader News: Perfect for save No. 15

Hader didn't allow a hit or walk and struck out two batters during a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Rays.

Hader closed out a dominant game from the Astros staff which combined to allow just two hits and no runs. He retired Yandy Diaz, Christopher Morel and Junior Caminero to notch his 15th save of the campaign. Hader hasn't allowed a run in his last six appearances, allowing just one hit and one walk with 10 strikeouts and five saves over six innings during that stretch.