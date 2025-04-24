Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Josh Jung headshot

Josh Jung News: Bounces back with solo homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Jung went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Jung snapped a 10-game homer drought with a fourth-inning shot off Athletics right-hander J.T. Ginn. While Jung posted four multi-hit efforts in his first six outings of the year, he's cooled off considerably since then. The third baseman is hitting just .128 (5-for-39) with two doubles and two runs scored across his last 10 contests, but Jung should still see plenty of RBI opportunities as long as he's functioning from the heart of Texas' lineup.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now