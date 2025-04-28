Josh Jung News: Cleared to start Monday
Jung (finger) will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Athletics.
Jung exited early in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Giants after sustaining a cut on his index finger, but after receiving treatment for the injury, he looks like he'll be ready to go for the series opener versus the Athletics. The 27-year-old heads into Monday's contest with a five-game hitting streak.
