Josh Jung

Josh Jung News: Cleared to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Jung (finger) will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Athletics.

Jung exited early in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Giants after sustaining a cut on his index finger, but after receiving treatment for the injury, he looks like he'll be ready to go for the series opener versus the Athletics. The 27-year-old heads into Monday's contest with a five-game hitting streak.

Josh Jung
Texas Rangers

