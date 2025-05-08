Josh Jung News: Homers in loss

Jung batted ninth in the order and went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Jung swatted a homer off closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning. It was his first home run in 12 contests and third of the season. As part of recent personnel changes -- a new hitting coach -- and attempts to shake up a team that has underperformed offensively, manager Bruce Bochy has experimented with different batting orders. He had Jung batting ninth for a second straight game. It's hard to read this as a "demotion," as Jung has been better than several struggling Ranger hitters. Perhaps the manager wanted to stick with the same order that produced 16 hits the previous game.