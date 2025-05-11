Josh Jung News: Homers in win

Jung went 2-for-4 with with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.

Jung extended the Rangers' lead to 5-0 with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. The third baseman has mostly struggled through 10 May contests, going just 7-for-35 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .265/.301/.436 with four long balls, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and two steals across 123 plate appearances.