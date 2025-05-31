Josh Lowe News: Belts homer among three hits
Lowe went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs in Saturday's 16-3 romp over the Astros.
Lowe's homer was a two-run shot in the seventh inning, and he added two singles for his second three-hit performance of the campaign. The veteran outfielder extended his on-base streak to eight games, and during that stretch he's batting .387 with two homers, three RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases. Lowe's slash line is up to .327/.393/.545 on the season, though it's a relatively small sample size (61 plate appearances) since he missed about six weeks earlier in the campaign due to an oblique injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now