Josh Naylor News: Delivers in extra-inning win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 7:13pm

Naylor went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Naylor knocked in the tie-breaking run in the top of the 10th inning then scored the eventual game-winning run. He's been a consistent contributor for the Diamondbacks since Opening Day, never going more than one game without reaching base safely. Naylor has a .304/.380/.472 line with six steals, four home runs, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored. From an offensive production standpoint, Arizona has not missed Christian Walker.

