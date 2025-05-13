Josh Naylor News: Productive in Tuesday's loss
Naylor went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Giants.
Naylor delivered a two-run single to put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-0 in the first inning. He added a two-run homer in the ninth, but Arizona didn't add to the comeback effort after that blast. The first baseman is on a six-game hitting streak, going 7-for-25 (.280) with three extra-base hits in that span. For the season, Naylor's at a .296/.367/.459 slash line with five homers, 27 RBI, 21 runs scored, seven steals and 11 doubles over 42 contests.
