Josh Rojas News: Hitting bench against lefty

Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The left-handed-hitting Rojas had started in each of the last six games while the White Sox faced off against right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for the Rangers. Rojas' move to the bench will open up a spot in the infield for Vinny Capra, who will draw a start at shortstop.