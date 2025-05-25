Fantasy Baseball
Josh Rojas headshot

Josh Rojas News: Hitting bench against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The left-handed-hitting Rojas had started in each of the last six games while the White Sox faced off against right-handed pitchers, but he'll hit the bench Sunday while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for the Rangers. Rojas' move to the bench will open up a spot in the infield for Vinny Capra, who will draw a start at shortstop.

Josh Rojas
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
