Josh Rojas News: Multi-hit effort

Rojas went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Orioles.

Rojas has struggled to get going at the plate since being activated from the injured list May 6, as this marked his first multi-hit game in his last 10 starts. He also managed to swipe his third bag of the season and second in his last five games. Despite the encouraging performance, Rojas is hitting only .175 with two extra-base hits across 72 plate appearances for the campaign.