Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Rojas headshot

Josh Rojas News: Multi-hit effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Rojas went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Orioles.

Rojas has struggled to get going at the plate since being activated from the injured list May 6, as this marked his first multi-hit game in his last 10 starts. He also managed to swipe his third bag of the season and second in his last five games. Despite the encouraging performance, Rojas is hitting only .175 with two extra-base hits across 72 plate appearances for the campaign.

Josh Rojas
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now