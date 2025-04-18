Fantasy Baseball
Josh Smith headshot

Josh Smith Injury: Absence continuing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 1:17pm

Smith (thumb) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

It's the fourth straight absence from the lineup for Smith as he continues to manage a bruised thumb. There's been no indication that the 27-year-old will require a trip to the injured list, but it may be considered given how much time he's already missed. Dustin Harris is receiving another start in left field for the Rangers.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
