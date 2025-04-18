Josh Smith Injury: Absence continuing Friday
Smith (thumb) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.
It's the fourth straight absence from the lineup for Smith as he continues to manage a bruised thumb. There's been no indication that the 27-year-old will require a trip to the injured list, but it may be considered given how much time he's already missed. Dustin Harris is receiving another start in left field for the Rangers.
