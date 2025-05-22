Fantasy Baseball
Josh Smith News: Bowing out of lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Smith is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

The left-handed-hitting Smith started at shortstop and batted ninth in Wednesday's 4-3 loss while left-hander Ryan Yarbrough took the hill for the Yankees, but Smith will check out of the lineup for the series finale with New York sending another southpaw (Carlos Rodon) to the bump. Ezequiel Duran will spell Smith at shortstop.

