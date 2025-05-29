Fantasy Baseball
Josh Smith

Josh Smith News: Supplies lone hit in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2025 at 6:45am

Smith started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with two walks in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Smith's single to lead off the bottom of the first inning was the Rangers' lone hit. His regular gig at shortstop should be coming to an end, as Corey Seager was activated off the injured list Wednesday. Seager served as the designated hitter and may be brought back slowly. Once Seager is deemed ready for playing the field, Smith could get opportunities in the outfield with Evan Carter (quadriceps) still on the injured list.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
