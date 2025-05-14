Josh Winckowski Injury: Goes on Triple-A IL

Winckowski was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday with right elbow inflammation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It's not yet clear how long Winkowski will be sidelined, but it will be a while before he's under consideration for a promotion to the major-league club. The swingman holds a 3.86 ERA and 9:5 K:BB over 11.2 innings with the Red Sox this season and a 2.21 ERA and 18:2 K:BB across 20.1 frames with Worcester.