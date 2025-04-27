Joshua Palacios News: Cracks leadoff homer
Palacios went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Athletics.
Palacios opened the game's scoring with his first career leadoff homer, slugging it 400 feet off starter Osvaldo Bido. The 29-year-old outfielder has lately been the strong side of a platoon with veteran Michael Taylor. Overall, Palacios is now slashing .222/.317/.306 with four runs scored and three RBI over 41 plate appearances since being called up April 10.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now