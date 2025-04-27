Fantasy Baseball
Joshua Palacios

Joshua Palacios News: Cracks leadoff homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Palacios went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Palacios opened the game's scoring with his first career leadoff homer, slugging it 400 feet off starter Osvaldo Bido. The 29-year-old outfielder has lately been the strong side of a platoon with veteran Michael Taylor. Overall, Palacios is now slashing .222/.317/.306 with four runs scored and three RBI over 41 plate appearances since being called up April 10.

