Joshua Palacios News: Taking seat Thursday

Palacios is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Palacios will hit the bench after leading off and starting in right field in six of Chicago's last seven games. The 29-year-old slashed .211/.348/.368 during that stretch, but he may have to settle for a spot lower in the batting order the next time he's included in the lineup. The White Sox activated shortstop Chase Meidroth (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Thursday and immediately installed him into the leadoff spot for the series finale versus Milwaukee.