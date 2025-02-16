Josiah Gray Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Nationals placed Gray (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery and an internal brace procedure in July, so it was always a matter of time before he landed on the 60-day IL for this season. Gray started up his throwing program in late January and will continue building up his arm strength in the coming months in hopes of taking the mound late in 2025 for the Nationals.