Josue De Paula News: Fewer grounders in return to High-A

De Paula is batting .275 with four home runs, five steals, a 19.3 percent walk rate and a 13.2 percent strikeout rate through 26 games for High-A Great Lakes.

De Paula has mastered the strike zone at High-A, as he has walked more than he has struck out for the second year in a row while being young for the level. A promotion to Double-A should be coming soon for the lefty hitter, who has notably trimmed his groundball rate from 48.2 percent at High-A in 2024 to 41.3 percent this year.