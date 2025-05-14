J.P. Crawford Injury: Scratched from Seattle lineup
Crawford was scratched from Wednesday's lineup versus the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
Crawford is presumably dealing with some sort of injury, but the Mariners should provide a reason for the infielder being scratched soon. Leo Rivas has entered the lineup at shortstop and in the No. 9 spot in the lineup, while Miles Mastrobuoni will be elevated to the leadoff spot.
