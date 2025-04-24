J.P. Crawford News: Belts first homer of year

Crawford went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Red Sox.

His three-run homer off Sean Newcomb in the fourth inning was the big blow on the night for the M's. It was Crawford's first long ball of the season, continuing a hot stretch that has seen the shortstop bat .351 (13-for-37) over his last 11 games with seven runs and 10 RBI.