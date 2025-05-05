Fantasy Baseball
J.P. Crawford News: Gets aboard four times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Crawford went 2-for-4 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Crawford continues to sizzle -- he's hit safely in his last 13 games, going 20-for-52 (.385) with an 8:9 BB:K in that span. The shortstop is up to a .294 batting average with an .820 OPS, three home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles over 33 contests. His .417 on-base percentage ranks fourth among qualified hitters in the majors through Monday's games. While he doesn't have the speed of a typical leadoff hitter, he's taken over the role amid his recent surge after often hitting ninth to begin 2025.

J.P. Crawford
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
