J.P. Crawford News: Gets aboard four times Monday
Crawford went 2-for-4 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.
Crawford continues to sizzle -- he's hit safely in his last 13 games, going 20-for-52 (.385) with an 8:9 BB:K in that span. The shortstop is up to a .294 batting average with an .820 OPS, three home runs, 17 RBI, 18 runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles over 33 contests. His .417 on-base percentage ranks fourth among qualified hitters in the majors through Monday's games. While he doesn't have the speed of a typical leadoff hitter, he's taken over the role amid his recent surge after often hitting ninth to begin 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now