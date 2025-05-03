J.P. Crawford News: Remains hot Saturday

Crawford went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Crawford swatted the first pitch of the game -- an 88 mph sinker from Patrick Corbin -- over the right-field fence, but that proved to be the only run the Mariners managed to score in the contest. The long ball extended Crawford's hitting streak to 11 games, a span during which he's batting .386 (17-for-44) with three homers and 13 RBI. Prior to the red-hot stretch, the veteran shortstop had knocked in just four runs over his first 20 games.