J.P. Feyereisen News: Claimed by Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Dodgers claimed Feyereisen off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Feyereisen, who posted an 8.18 ERA and 9:5 K:BB over 11 innings with the Dodgers last season. The righty allowed three runs (two earned) over two frames with the Diamondbacks earlier this season before they placed him on waivers. Feyereisen will go to Triple-A Oklahoma City for now.

