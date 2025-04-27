Fantasy Baseball
J.P. Feyereisen News: DFA'd by Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

The Diamondbacks designated Feyereisen for assignment Sunday.

Feyereisen was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday after giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out one batter in one inning against the Rays on Thursday. If he's not claimed off waivers, the veteran right-hander will have the option of staying in Arizona's organization or exploring his options in free agency. The move corresponds with the Diamondbacks selecting Scott McGough's contract from Reno.

