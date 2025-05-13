J.P. Feyereisen News: Returns to Los Angeles
The Dodgers recalled Feyereisen from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
With Roki Sasaki (shoulder) headed to the injured list, the Dodgers will call upon Feyereisen to add some extra depth to their bullpen. The 32-year-old righty has allowed four runs (two earned) in two-plus MLB innings this season and will likely be reserved for low-leverage situations while in Los Angeles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now