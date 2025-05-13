Fantasy Baseball
J.P. Feyereisen headshot

J.P. Feyereisen News: Returns to Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 6:40pm

The Dodgers recalled Feyereisen from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

With Roki Sasaki (shoulder) headed to the injured list, the Dodgers will call upon Feyereisen to add some extra depth to their bullpen. The 32-year-old righty has allowed four runs (two earned) in two-plus MLB innings this season and will likely be reserved for low-leverage situations while in Los Angeles.

J.P. Feyereisen
Los Angeles Dodgers
