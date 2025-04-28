JP Sears News: Fans seven in win

Sears (3-2) allowed one run on five hits over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out seven and earning a win over Texas on Monday.

Sears fired five shutout frames before he was knocked out of the game by Jonah Heim's RBI single in the sixth inning. Sears has not given up more than three runs in any outing this season and missed his fourth quality start by one out Monday. He matched his season best with seven punchouts despite generating only six whiffs. Sears dropped his ERA to 2.94 with a 30:6 K:BB through 33.2 frames. He's in line to take the mound in Miami this weekend.