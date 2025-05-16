JP Sears News: Tagged for grand slam in loss

Sears (4-3) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings to take the loss Friday versus the Giants.

Sears was fine through two innings, but he ran into trouble in the third. Wilmer Flores took him deep for a grand slam in that frame to finish a 10-pitch at-bat. The four runs allowed were a season high for Sears, and he's given up six homers over nine starts. The southpaw still has a respectable 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB across 49 innings despite this inefficient start. He's projected for a home start versus the Angels his next time out.