JT Brubaker headshot

JT Brubaker Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Brubaker (ribs) kicked off a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Hudson Valley on Sunday.

Brubaker was sharp in the first outing of his rehab stint, tossing three scoreless innings during which he allowed only one hit and struck out three batters. The veteran hurler tossed 37 pitches (23 of which were strikes) in his first mound action since he was hit by a comebacker and broke three ribs during a spring start in late February. Brubaker will likely take part in a few more minor-league outings before a potential early-June activation off the injured list.

JT Brubaker
New York Yankees
