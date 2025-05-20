J.T. Ginn Injury: Back on IL

The Athletics placed Ginn on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right quad strain.

Ginn made his return from elbow inflammation Monday but struggled in his first start back to the tune of four runs allowed in just four innings. Now dealing with a quad injury, the 26-year-old righty will spend at least another 15 days on the injured list, and Anthony Maldonado will return to the Athletics to provide the big club with some extra bullpen depth.