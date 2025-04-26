Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
J.T. Ginn headshot

J.T. Ginn Injury: Sent to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Athletics placed Ginn on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation, source reports.

Ginn surrendered three runs over 3.2 innings during his most recent start Thursday, and he appears to have come away from the outing with some elbow trouble. He'll sit out the next couple of weeks as a result, though it's unclear if he'll end up needing to miss more time than that. A rotation replacement for Ginn hasn't been named yet, but Jacob Lopez will come up from Triple-A to give the Athletics extra bullpen depth for now.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now