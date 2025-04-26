J.T. Ginn Injury: Sent to injured list

The Athletics placed Ginn on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation, source reports.

Ginn surrendered three runs over 3.2 innings during his most recent start Thursday, and he appears to have come away from the outing with some elbow trouble. He'll sit out the next couple of weeks as a result, though it's unclear if he'll end up needing to miss more time than that. A rotation replacement for Ginn hasn't been named yet, but Jacob Lopez will come up from Triple-A to give the Athletics extra bullpen depth for now.