J.T. Ginn headshot

J.T. Ginn Injury: Set to return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 9:36pm

Ginn (elbow) threw 3.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Las Vegas with five strikeouts and two walks during a rehab start Wednesday. He will travel with the A's for their upcoming road trip at San Francisco, MLB.com reports.

Ginn will next throw a bullpen session between starts. If all goes well he could return to the rotation early next week, likely Monday at home against the Angels.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
