J.T. Ginn Injury: Set to return from IL
Ginn (elbow) threw 3.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Las Vegas with five strikeouts and two walks during a rehab start Wednesday. He will travel with the A's for their upcoming road trip at San Francisco, MLB.com reports.
Ginn will next throw a bullpen session between starts. If all goes well he could return to the rotation early next week, likely Monday at home against the Angels.
