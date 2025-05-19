Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.T. Ginn headshot

J.T. Ginn News: Officially activated off IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

The Athletics activated Ginn (elbow) off the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Angels on Monday.

Ginn has fully progressed in his recovery from right elbow inflammation, which caused him to be placed on the 15-day IL in late April. He tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in his lone rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, so the 25-year-old right-hander could be under a workload restriction in his return to the majors Monday.

J.T. Ginn
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now