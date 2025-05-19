J.T. Ginn News: Officially activated off IL

The Athletics activated Ginn (elbow) off the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Angels on Monday.

Ginn has fully progressed in his recovery from right elbow inflammation, which caused him to be placed on the 15-day IL in late April. He tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in his lone rehab game with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, so the 25-year-old right-hander could be under a workload restriction in his return to the majors Monday.