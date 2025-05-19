J.T. Ginn News: Struggles in return from IL

Ginn (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over four innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Angels.

Ginn threw 48 of 79 pitches for strikes in his return from right elbow inflammation. The right-hander had been out since late April due to the injury, and he fell short of his expected 85-to-90 pitch count in his return. He struggled a bit, allowing home runs to Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward, which accounted for three of the four runs on Ginn's line. For the season, Ginn has a 5.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 17.2 innings, showing some strikeout upside despite the sinkerballer's other concerns in his profile, which has included him allowing six homers already this season. His next start is projected to be a tough home matchup versus the Phillies this weekend.