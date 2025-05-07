J.T. Realmuto Injury: Exits with bruised foot

Realmuto was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays due to a left foot contusion, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto fouled a ball off his foot during his at-bat in the seventh inning, but initial evaluations indicate that he only suffered a bruise due to the incident. The Phillies plan on running some additional tests just to make sure no severe damage was done, but the 34-year-old backstop can be considered day-to-day for now.