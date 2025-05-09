Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Absent from lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.

Realmuto fouled a ball off his foot Wednesday and was forced to leave the game but returned to the starting lineup Thursday. Friday appears to be a routine day off for the veteran catcher, as Rafael Marchan is behind the dish and batting ninth for the Phillies. Realmuto is slashing .237/.313/.373 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and four stolen bases on the season.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now