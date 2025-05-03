J.T. Realmuto News: Belts three-run homer

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Realmuto extended the Phillies' lead to six runs in the third inning, when he took Brandon Pfaadt deep to left-center field for a three-run home run. It was Realmuto's third homer of the season (two of which have come over his last three starts), and the veteran catcher has seven multi-hit games in 2025. He has gone 8-for-27 (.296) with five runs scored and four RBI over his last seven games.