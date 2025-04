Brito suffered a wrist injury April 17 and has not played since, MLB.com reports.

Brito, who hurt the wrist while sliding, underwent x-rays which came back negative. Triple-A Columbus is calling him day-to-day. Brito is batting .291/.406/.491 with two home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI, four steals and 11 runs scored over 16 games for the Clippers.