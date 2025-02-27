Juan Nunez Injury: Tosses bullpen Tuesday

Nunez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Nunez was shut down from throwing in mid-August last year due to a shoulder injury, and he's building up slowly this spring. The righty reliever was selected by San Diego in the Rule 5 draft in December after posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB over 29.1 innings in High-A ball with the Orioles' organization last season. As a Rule 5 draftee, Nunez must spend the entire upcoming campaign on the Padres' active roster or else be subjected to waivers, though San Diego could place him on the injured list for a period of time.