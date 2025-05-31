Juan Soto News: Two hits in Friday's win

Soto went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

The 26-year-old has endured a rough May, slashing .119/.260/.136 over his prior 16 games with just one extra-base hit (a double), but Soto showed signs of life at the plate Friday with an RBI double into the right-center field gap in the third inning. He may be feeling the weight of his $765 million contract, but Soto is too good a hitter to remain in this deep a slump for much longer.