Julio Rodriguez Injury: Dealing with back tightness
Rodriguez was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Astros due to back tightness, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez was scratched roughly 30 minutes prior to first pitch Thursday after experiencing a back issue during batting practice. Manager Dan Wilson said Rodriguez is considered day-to-day, so his status is unclear for Friday's game against the Astros.
