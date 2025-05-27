Julio Rodriguez News: Homers in three-hit game

Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Nationals.

Rodriguez has posted back-to-back three-hit efforts. He's also homered three times over his last seven games, adding 11 RBI and a stolen base in that span. The outfielder is up to a .244/.318/.431 slash line with 10 homers, 32 RBI, 36 runs scored and six steals over 52 contests this season. Rodriguez is halfway to matching the 20-homer total he had in a down year in 2024, which puts him in good shape for a bounce-back campaign in the power department.