Julio Rodriguez News: Swipes bag in loss

Rodriguez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Rodríguez swiped second base in the third inning Friday, an encouraging sign after he was scratched Thursday due to back tightness. He's just 1-for-8 since returning to the lineup, though his lone hit was a 108.2 mph double. On the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .227/.305/.409 with nine homers, 29 RBI, 33 runs scored and six steals across 226 plate appearances.