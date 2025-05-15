Jung Hoo Lee News: Cracks sixth homer of 2025

Lee went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Lee went yard in the seventh inning, launching a 393-foot shot to right field off right-hander Ryne Nelson. The outfielder has homered in back-to-back games, during which he has collected five RBI on three hits across 10 plate appearances. The 26-year-old has tallied at least one hit in four of his last five games, slashing .238/.227/.524 with six RBI and three runs scored across 22 plate appearances during that span.