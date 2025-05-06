Jung Hoo Lee News: Drives in three runs Tuesday
Lee went 3-for-6 with two runs scored, a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 14-5 win over the Cubs.
Lee extended the Giants' lead to four runs in the third inning with a two-run home run off Colin Rea. Lee got a piece of the action during the Giants' nine-run 11th inning, smacking an RBI single before being brought home two batters later by Wilmer Flores. It was the fourth time Lee has logged three hits in a game this season, and he ranks fourth in the National League in both hits (43) and doubles (11).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now