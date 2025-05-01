Jung Hoo Lee News: Logs RBI in loss

Lee went 1-for-4 with an RBI single during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.

Lee put the Giants on the board with a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old outfielder has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games, slashing .333/.379/.370 with three runs scored, three RBI and a 2:3 BB:K across 29 plate appearances. The second-year pro has been stellar to start the season, leading San Francisco in batting average (.319), runs scored (23) and extra-base hits (16) over 30 appearances.