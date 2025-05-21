Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jung Hoo Lee headshot

Jung Hoo Lee News: Logs RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Lee went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.

Lee lined an RBI single to center field in the fifth inning, driving in the Giants' final run. The 26-year-old outfielder has cooled off after a hot start at the plate this season. Over 18 appearances in May, he's slashing .205/.213/.356 with 13 RBI, seven runs scored, three homers, two doubles and a 0:8 BB:K across 75 plate appearances.

Jung Hoo Lee
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now