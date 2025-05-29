Junior Caminero News: Collects career-high six RBI

Caminero went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, six RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 13-3 win over the Astros.

The six RBI were a career high for Caminero, who homered in his second straight game and appears to be heating up at the plate recently. Over his last seven outings (29 at-bats), the slugging third baseman is batting .414 with three home runs, five doubles, 12 RBI and seven runs scored. Caminero also has five multi-hit games during this stretch.