Junior Caminero News: Slugs two long balls in rout

Caminero went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, four total runs and five total RBI in a 16-3 win against the Astros on Saturday.

Caminero put the Rays ahead for good with a 355-foot solo shot in the fourth inning and finished his big day at the plate with a three-run blast in the eighth. The talented young third baseman has been on quite a roll to end the month, racking up four home runs and 13 RBI while going 9-for-18 over his past four games. Caminero now has 13 long balls, 37 RBI, 30 runs and three stolen bases while slashing .265/.291/.512 over 223 plate appearances on the campaign.