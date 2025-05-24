Junior Caminero News: Smacks three-run homer

Caminero went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Caminero was responsible for all of the Rays' scoring Saturday, when he took Jose Berrios deep to left-center field for a 387-foot, three-run homer in the first inning. It was Caminero's ninth home run of the season, and the 21-year-old is slashing .239/.271/.699 with three steals and 23 RBI over 192 plate appearances this season.